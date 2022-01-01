Skip to main content
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Amari Cooper for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper's stat line reveals 60 catches for 768 yards and seven touchdowns. He puts up 51.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 90 times.
  • So far this season, 15.5% of the 580 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooper's way.
  • Cooper (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.1% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Cooper's 79 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Cardinals are 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooper caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • This week Cooper will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (225.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Cooper put together an 85-yard performance against the Football Team last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Cooper's 14 receptions (23 targets) have netted him 144 yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

90

15.5%

60

768

7

14

16.1%

CeeDee Lamb

114

19.7%

74

1006

6

10

11.5%

Dalton Schultz

91

15.7%

69

733

6

11

12.6%

Cedrick Wilson

49

8.4%

34

448

3

6

6.9%

