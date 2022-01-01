Publish date:
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper's stat line reveals 60 catches for 768 yards and seven touchdowns. He puts up 51.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 90 times.
- So far this season, 15.5% of the 580 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooper's way.
- Cooper (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.1% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Cooper's 79 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Cardinals are 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooper caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cardinals.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- This week Cooper will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (225.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Cooper put together an 85-yard performance against the Football Team last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Cooper's 14 receptions (23 targets) have netted him 144 yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
90
15.5%
60
768
7
14
16.1%
CeeDee Lamb
114
19.7%
74
1006
6
10
11.5%
Dalton Schultz
91
15.7%
69
733
6
11
12.6%
Cedrick Wilson
49
8.4%
34
448
3
6
6.9%
