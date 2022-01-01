In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Amari Cooper for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper's stat line reveals 60 catches for 768 yards and seven touchdowns. He puts up 51.2 yards per game, and has been targeted 90 times.

So far this season, 15.5% of the 580 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooper's way.

Cooper (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.1% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Cooper's 79 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Cardinals are 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooper caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cardinals.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

This week Cooper will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (225.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Cooper put together an 85-yard performance against the Football Team last week on seven catches while being targeted 11 times and scoring one touchdown.

Cooper's 14 receptions (23 targets) have netted him 144 yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6% Cedrick Wilson 49 8.4% 34 448 3 6 6.9%

