There will be player prop betting options available for Amon-Ra St. Brown before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. St.Brown and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

St.Brown has racked up 74 catches for 692 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 98 times, and averages 46.1 receiving yards per game.

St.Brown has been the target of 18.7% (98 total) of his team's 524 passing attempts this season.

St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Seattle

The 284.3 yards per game the Seahawks are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Falcons, St.Brown was targeted 11 times, totaling 91 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.

St.Brown has put up 254 yards during his last three games (84.7 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 34 targets.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 98 18.7% 74 692 3 11 19.6% T.J. Hockenson 84 16.0% 61 583 4 9 16.1% Kalif Raymond 66 12.6% 44 475 3 6 10.7% D'Andre Swift 70 13.4% 56 429 2 6 10.7%

