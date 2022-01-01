Publish date:
Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- St.Brown has racked up 74 catches for 692 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 98 times, and averages 46.1 receiving yards per game.
- St.Brown has been the target of 18.7% (98 total) of his team's 524 passing attempts this season.
- St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Seahawks.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The 284.3 yards per game the Seahawks are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Falcons, St.Brown was targeted 11 times, totaling 91 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- St.Brown has put up 254 yards during his last three games (84.7 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 34 targets.
St.Brown's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
98
18.7%
74
692
3
11
19.6%
T.J. Hockenson
84
16.0%
61
583
4
9
16.1%
Kalif Raymond
66
12.6%
44
475
3
6
10.7%
D'Andre Swift
70
13.4%
56
429
2
6
10.7%
Powered By Data Skrive