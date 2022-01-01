Skip to main content
Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Amon-Ra St. Brown before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. St.Brown and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • St.Brown has racked up 74 catches for 692 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 98 times, and averages 46.1 receiving yards per game.
  • St.Brown has been the target of 18.7% (98 total) of his team's 524 passing attempts this season.
  • St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The 284.3 yards per game the Seahawks are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Falcons, St.Brown was targeted 11 times, totaling 91 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • St.Brown has put up 254 yards during his last three games (84.7 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 34 targets.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

98

18.7%

74

692

3

11

19.6%

T.J. Hockenson

84

16.0%

61

583

4

9

16.1%

Kalif Raymond

66

12.6%

44

475

3

6

10.7%

D'Andre Swift

70

13.4%

56

429

2

6

10.7%

