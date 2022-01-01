Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Andy Dalton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Dalton and the Chicago Bears (5-10) square off against the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Dalton has thrown for 1,017 yards (67.8 per game) while completing 98 of 153 passes (64.1%), with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has added 55 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per game.

The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Dalton accounts for 12.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 15 of his 153 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. New York

In three matchups against the Giants, Dalton averaged 186.3 passing yards per game, 15.2 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Dalton threw a touchdown pass once over those outings against the Giants.

Note: Dalton's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

This week Dalton will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (250.1 yards allowed per game).

With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Dalton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Dalton has thrown for 0 yards (0.0 ypg) on -of-0 passing with zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three games.

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 111 24.2% 62 860 3 8 15.4% Cole Kmet 83 18.1% 53 539 0 10 19.2% Allen Robinson II 56 12.2% 32 353 1 4 7.7%

