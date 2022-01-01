Publish date:
Andy Dalton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds
Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Dalton has thrown for 1,017 yards (67.8 per game) while completing 98 of 153 passes (64.1%), with six touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He has added 55 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per game.
- The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Dalton accounts for 12.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 15 of his 153 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dalton's matchup with the Giants.
Matchup vs. New York
- In three matchups against the Giants, Dalton averaged 186.3 passing yards per game, 15.2 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Dalton threw a touchdown pass once over those outings against the Giants.
- Note: Dalton's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- This week Dalton will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (250.1 yards allowed per game).
- With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Dalton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Dalton has thrown for 0 yards (0.0 ypg) on -of-0 passing with zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three games.
Dalton's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
111
24.2%
62
860
3
8
15.4%
Cole Kmet
83
18.1%
53
539
0
10
19.2%
Allen Robinson II
56
12.2%
32
353
1
4
7.7%
Powered By Data Skrive