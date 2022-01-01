Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Andy Dalton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Andy Dalton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Dalton and the Chicago Bears (5-10) square off against the New York Giants (4-11) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Dalton has thrown for 1,017 yards (67.8 per game) while completing 98 of 153 passes (64.1%), with six touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He has added 55 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per game.
  • The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Dalton accounts for 12.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 15 of his 153 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In three matchups against the Giants, Dalton averaged 186.3 passing yards per game, 15.2 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Dalton threw a touchdown pass once over those outings against the Giants.
  • Note: Dalton's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • This week Dalton will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (250.1 yards allowed per game).
  • With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Dalton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Dalton has thrown for 0 yards (0.0 ypg) on -of-0 passing with zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three games.

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

111

24.2%

62

860

3

8

15.4%

Cole Kmet

83

18.1%

53

539

0

10

19.2%

Allen Robinson II

56

12.2%

32

353

1

4

7.7%

