January 1, 2022
Publish date:

Antonio Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Antonio Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has collected 519 yards on 39 catches with four touchdowns this season, averaging 34.6 yards per game on 57 targets.
  • Brown has been the target of 8.9% (57 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.
  • Brown (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Brown put up 78 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 1.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jets.
  • Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets are conceding 267.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brown was targeted 15 times, picking up 101 yards on 10 receptions.
  • Brown has 101 receiving yards on 10 catches (15 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Antonio Brown

57

8.9%

39

519

4

3

2.7%

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

