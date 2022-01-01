Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Antonio Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has collected 519 yards on 39 catches with four touchdowns this season, averaging 34.6 yards per game on 57 targets.

Brown has been the target of 8.9% (57 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.

Brown (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Brown put up 78 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 1.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Jets.

Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets are conceding 267.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brown was targeted 15 times, picking up 101 yards on 10 receptions.

Brown has 101 receiving yards on 10 catches (15 targets) over his last three outings, averaging 33.7 yards per game.

Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

