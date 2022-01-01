Austin Ekeler has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) take on the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has rushed 173 times for 789 yards (52.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

He's also caught 62 passes for 558 yards (37.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He has handled 173, or 47.1%, of his team's 367 rushing attempts this season.

The Chargers have called a pass in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

Ekeler has averaged 28 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Broncos, 22.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Broncos allow 110.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.

Ekeler and the Chargers will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

Ekeler did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.

Ekeler has 126 yards on 24 carries (42.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

He also has six catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 173 47.1% 789 10 40 44.9% 4.6 Justin Jackson 53 14.4% 303 2 16 18.0% 5.7 Justin Herbert 57 15.5% 299 3 20 22.5% 5.2 Joshua Kelley 33 9.0% 102 0 5 5.6% 3.1

Powered By Data Skrive