January 1, 2022
Publish date:

Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Austin Ekeler has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) take on the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has rushed 173 times for 789 yards (52.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 62 passes for 558 yards (37.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He has handled 173, or 47.1%, of his team's 367 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Ekeler has averaged 28 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Broncos, 22.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Broncos allow 110.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
  • Ekeler and the Chargers will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Ekeler did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.
  • Ekeler has 126 yards on 24 carries (42.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He also has six catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

173

47.1%

789

10

40

44.9%

4.6

Justin Jackson

53

14.4%

303

2

16

18.0%

5.7

Justin Herbert

57

15.5%

299

3

20

22.5%

5.2

Joshua Kelley

33

9.0%

102

0

5

5.6%

3.1

