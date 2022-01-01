Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Los Angeles' top rusher, Ekeler, has rushed 173 times for 789 yards (52.6 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 62 passes for 558 yards (37.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- He has handled 173, or 47.1%, of his team's 367 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Ekeler has averaged 28 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Broncos, 22.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Broncos allow 110.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 13th-ranked rush defense.
- Ekeler and the Chargers will face off against the NFL's best defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- Ekeler did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.
- Ekeler has 126 yards on 24 carries (42.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
- He also has six catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game).
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
173
47.1%
789
10
40
44.9%
4.6
Justin Jackson
53
14.4%
303
2
16
18.0%
5.7
Justin Herbert
57
15.5%
299
3
20
22.5%
5.2
Joshua Kelley
33
9.0%
102
0
5
5.6%
3.1
