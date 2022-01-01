Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Baker Mayfield, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (7-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 yards (188.3 per game) while completing 62.4% of his passes (237-of-380), with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He has tacked on 118 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 7.9 yards per game.

The Browns have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Mayfield has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 32.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Mayfield's 171.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Steelers are 56.0 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Mayfield recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Steelers.

The 243.4 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Mayfield went 21-for-36 (58.3%) for 222 yards with two touchdown passes and four interceptions.

He tacked on two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Mayfield has passed for 412 yards while completing 63.2% of his throws (43-of-68), with four touchdowns and five interceptions (137.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 49 10.7% 28 483 3 2 4.0% Jarvis Landry 69 15.1% 42 452 1 8 16.0% David Njoku 47 10.3% 30 436 3 7 14.0%

