Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 yards (188.3 per game) while completing 62.4% of his passes (237-of-380), with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 118 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 7.9 yards per game.
- The Browns have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mayfield has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 32.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Mayfield's 171.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Steelers are 56.0 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Mayfield recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Steelers.
- The 243.4 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Mayfield went 21-for-36 (58.3%) for 222 yards with two touchdown passes and four interceptions.
- He tacked on two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
- Mayfield has passed for 412 yards while completing 63.2% of his throws (43-of-68), with four touchdowns and five interceptions (137.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
49
10.7%
28
483
3
2
4.0%
Jarvis Landry
69
15.1%
42
452
1
8
16.0%
David Njoku
47
10.3%
30
436
3
7
14.0%
