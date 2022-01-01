Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Monday's NFL action, including for Baker Mayfield, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (7-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 yards (188.3 per game) while completing 62.4% of his passes (237-of-380), with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 118 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 7.9 yards per game.
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mayfield has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 32.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Mayfield's 171.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Steelers are 56.0 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Mayfield recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Steelers.
  • The 243.4 passing yards the Steelers give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Mayfield went 21-for-36 (58.3%) for 222 yards with two touchdown passes and four interceptions.
  • He tacked on two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
  • Mayfield has passed for 412 yards while completing 63.2% of his throws (43-of-68), with four touchdowns and five interceptions (137.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

49

10.7%

28

483

3

2

4.0%

Jarvis Landry

69

15.1%

42

452

1

8

16.0%

David Njoku

47

10.3%

30

436

3

7

14.0%

