January 1, 2022
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Sugar Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • Baylor's games have gone over 57.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 68.4 points per game, 10.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 70.4 points per game in 2021, 12.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Ole Miss' 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).
  • The Rebels put up 35.9 points per game, 16.7 more than the Bears surrender per outing (19.2).
  • Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.
  • The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per outing (348.5).
  • Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team churns out over 348.5 yards.
  • This year, the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).
  Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this season.
  • Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this season.
  • The Bears are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.
  • Baylor has gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears average 32.5 points per game, 7.5 more than the Rebels give up (25.0).
  • Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.0 points.
  • The Bears collect only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels allow (428.8).
  • In games that Baylor piles up over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • This season the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).
  Season Stats

Season Stats

Ole MissStatsBaylor

35.9

Avg. Points Scored

32.5

25.0

Avg. Points Allowed

19.2

506.7

Avg. Total Yards

430.2

428.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

348.5

9

Giveaways

14

20

Takeaways

24