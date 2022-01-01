Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Baylor's games have gone over 57.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 68.4 points per game, 10.9 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 13.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Rebels and their opponents have scored an average of 70.4 points per game in 2021, 12.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- In Ole Miss' 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).
- The Rebels put up 35.9 points per game, 16.7 more than the Bears surrender per outing (19.2).
- Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it records more than 19.2 points.
- The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per outing (348.5).
- Ole Miss is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team churns out over 348.5 yards.
- This year, the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 9-4-0 this season.
- The Bears are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.
- Baylor has gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).
- The Bears average 32.5 points per game, 7.5 more than the Rebels give up (25.0).
- Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team scores more than 25.0 points.
- The Bears collect only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels allow (428.8).
- In games that Baylor piles up over 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This season the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Baylor
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
506.7
Avg. Total Yards
430.2
428.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.5
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
24