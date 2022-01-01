Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has passed for 3,373 yards while completing 65.2% of his throws (336-of-515), with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions (224.9 yards per game).
- He also has 10 rushing yards on 16 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 0.7 yards per game.
- The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 71 of his 515 passes in the red zone, accounting for 59.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In nine matchups against the Browns, Roethlisberger averaged 216.8 passing yards per game, 26.7 yards fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Browns.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Browns have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Roethlisberger put together a 159-yard performance against the Chiefs last week, completing 65.7% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 615 yards (205.0 ypg), completing 67% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He also has five rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.7 yards per game.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
