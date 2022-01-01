Before placing any wagers on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) square off against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has passed for 3,373 yards while completing 65.2% of his throws (336-of-515), with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions (224.9 yards per game).

He also has 10 rushing yards on 16 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 0.7 yards per game.

The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has attempted 71 of his 515 passes in the red zone, accounting for 59.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In nine matchups against the Browns, Roethlisberger averaged 216.8 passing yards per game, 26.7 yards fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Browns.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).

The Browns have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Roethlisberger put together a 159-yard performance against the Chiefs last week, completing 65.7% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 615 yards (205.0 ypg), completing 67% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

He also has five rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.7 yards per game.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5%

