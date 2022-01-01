Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Ben Roethlisberger's player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) square off against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has passed for 3,373 yards while completing 65.2% of his throws (336-of-515), with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions (224.9 yards per game).
  • He also has 10 rushing yards on 16 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 0.7 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 71 of his 515 passes in the red zone, accounting for 59.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In nine matchups against the Browns, Roethlisberger averaged 216.8 passing yards per game, 26.7 yards fewer than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDS three times over three of those games against the Browns.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Browns have given up 27 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Roethlisberger put together a 159-yard performance against the Chiefs last week, completing 65.7% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 615 yards (205.0 ypg), completing 67% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He also has five rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 1.7 yards per game.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

Powered By Data Skrive