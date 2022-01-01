Before placing any bets on Brandin Cooks' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cooks' Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) meet in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' team-leading 945 receiving yards (63.0 per game) have come on 80 receptions (119 targets) including five touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.7% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his five matchups against the 49ers, Cooks' 49.8 receiving yards average is 15.7 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (65.5).

In five matchups versus the 49ers, Cooks has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers' defense is ninth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Cooks did not record a catch in last week's game against the Chargers.

Cooks has also added 203 yards on 15 grabs and two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 21 times and averaged 67.7 receiving yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1% David Johnson 38 7.9% 29 217 1 7 14.9%

