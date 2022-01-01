Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Brandon Aiyuk and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has caught 46 grabs for 625 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 71 times, and is averaging 41.7 yards per game.

Aiyuk has been the target of 71 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Houston

This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).

The Texans have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Aiyuk was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.

Aiyuk's 11 grabs in his last three games are good enough for 138 yards (46.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

