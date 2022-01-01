Publish date:
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk has caught 46 grabs for 625 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 71 times, and is averaging 41.7 yards per game.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 71 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
- Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston
- This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Texans have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Aiyuk was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Aiyuk's 11 grabs in his last three games are good enough for 138 yards (46.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
36
7.9%
28
287
1
5
8.9%
