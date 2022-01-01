Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Brandon Aiyuk and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk has caught 46 grabs for 625 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 71 times, and is averaging 41.7 yards per game.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 71 of his team's 458 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
  • Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • This week Aiyuk will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Texans have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Aiyuk was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Aiyuk's 11 grabs in his last three games are good enough for 138 yards (46.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

