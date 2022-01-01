There will be player prop bets available for Braxton Berrios before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Berrios and the New York Jets (4-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Berrios has 38 receptions (on 53 targets) for 366 yards and one touchdown, averaging 24.4 yards per game.

Berrios has been the target of 53 of his team's 550 passing attempts this season, or 9.6% of the target share.

Berrios (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Berrios was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 37 yards.

During his last three games, Berrios has caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 115 yards, averaging 38.3 yards per game.

Berrios' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Braxton Berrios 53 9.6% 38 366 1 5 7.8% Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2%

