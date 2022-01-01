Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

There will be player prop bets available for Braxton Berrios before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Berrios and the New York Jets (4-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Berrios has 38 receptions (on 53 targets) for 366 yards and one touchdown, averaging 24.4 yards per game.
  • Berrios has been the target of 53 of his team's 550 passing attempts this season, or 9.6% of the target share.
  • Berrios (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Berrios was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 37 yards.
  • During his last three games, Berrios has caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 115 yards, averaging 38.3 yards per game.

Berrios' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Braxton Berrios

53

9.6%

38

366

1

5

7.8%

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

