Publish date:
Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Berrios has 38 receptions (on 53 targets) for 366 yards and one touchdown, averaging 24.4 yards per game.
- Berrios has been the target of 53 of his team's 550 passing attempts this season, or 9.6% of the target share.
- Berrios (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Berrios' matchup with the Buccaneers.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jaguars, Berrios was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 37 yards.
- During his last three games, Berrios has caught 12 passes on 17 targets for 115 yards, averaging 38.3 yards per game.
Berrios' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Braxton Berrios
53
9.6%
38
366
1
5
7.8%
Elijah Moore
77
14.0%
43
538
5
7
10.9%
Corey Davis
59
10.7%
34
492
4
4
6.2%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.9%
50
431
2
11
17.2%
Powered By Data Skrive