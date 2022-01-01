Publish date:
Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards has hauled in 30 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 52 times and averages 33.9 receiving yards.
- Edwards has been the target of 9.3% (52 total) of his team's 559 passing attempts this season.
- Edwards (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Edwards racked up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Colts, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.
- The 248.3 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Colts have given up 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Broncos.
- Edwards has caught five passes on seven targets for 32 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards over his last three games.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
DeSean Jackson
31
-
19
449
2
0
-
