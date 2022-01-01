Skip to main content
Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Bryan Edwards and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Edwards' Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards has hauled in 30 catches for 508 yards and three touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 52 times and averages 33.9 receiving yards.
  • Edwards has been the target of 9.3% (52 total) of his team's 559 passing attempts this season.
  • Edwards (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Edwards racked up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Colts, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Colts.
  • The 248.3 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts have given up 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Broncos.
  • Edwards has caught five passes on seven targets for 32 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards over his last three games.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

DeSean Jackson

31

-

19

449

2

0

-

