January 1, 2022
Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the Buffalo Bills (9-6) taking on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8).

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in nine of 15 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Buffalo has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bills have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • This year, the Bills average just 1.8 more points per game (28.5) than the Falcons allow (26.7).
  • When Buffalo records more than 26.7 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Bills average only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons allow per outing (364.9).
  • In games that Buffalo totals over 364.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (17).
  • Atlanta is 5-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this season (six times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons score just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills surrender (17.6).
  • Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 17.6 points.
  • The Falcons average 309.5 yards per game, 21.6 more yards than the 287.9 the Bills allow.
  • When Atlanta amasses over 287.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This season the Falcons have 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Bills have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, at home.
  • As 14.5-point favorites or more at home, the Bills are 3-0 ATS.
  • This year, Buffalo has gone over the total in three of seven home games.
  • Bills home games this season average 46.1 total points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).
  • This season on the road, Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • Atlanta has gone over the total in four of eight road games this year.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (44).

