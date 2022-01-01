An NFL Week 17 matchup features the Buffalo Bills (9-6) taking on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8).

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in eight of 15 games this season.

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in nine of 15 games this season.

Sunday's total is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Bills have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 15 opportunities (53.3%).

This year, the Bills average just 1.8 more points per game (28.5) than the Falcons allow (26.7).

When Buffalo records more than 26.7 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Bills average only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons allow per outing (364.9).

In games that Buffalo totals over 364.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (17).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta is 5-10-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this season (six times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Falcons score just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills surrender (17.6).

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 17.6 points.

The Falcons average 309.5 yards per game, 21.6 more yards than the 287.9 the Bills allow.

When Atlanta amasses over 287.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This season the Falcons have 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Bills have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, at home.

As 14.5-point favorites or more at home, the Bills are 3-0 ATS.

This year, Buffalo has gone over the total in three of seven home games.

Bills home games this season average 46.1 total points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).

This season on the road, Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Atlanta has gone over the total in four of eight road games this year.

This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (44).

