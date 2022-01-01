Publish date:
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds
Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Newton has passed for 684 yards (114.0 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes (69-for-126), with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has added 225 rushing yards on 46 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 37.5 yards per game.
- The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Newton averages 192 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Saints, 123.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Newton threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Saints.
- Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- With 19 passing TDs allowed this season, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Newton racked up 61 yards while completing 53.8% of his passes with one interception.
- He also ran the ball five times for 42 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry on the ground.
- In his last three outings, Newton has thrown for 395 yards (131.7 per game) while completing 40 of 74 passes (54.1%), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
- He also has 160 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 53.3 yards per game on the ground.
Newton's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
