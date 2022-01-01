Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

Before placing any bets on Cam Newton's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Newton has passed for 684 yards (114.0 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes (69-for-126), with four touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has added 225 rushing yards on 46 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 37.5 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Newton's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Newton averages 192 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Saints, 123.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Newton threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Saints.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 19 passing TDs allowed this season, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Newton racked up 61 yards while completing 53.8% of his passes with one interception.
  • He also ran the ball five times for 42 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry on the ground.
  • In his last three outings, Newton has thrown for 395 yards (131.7 per game) while completing 40 of 74 passes (54.1%), with one touchdown and three interceptions.
  • He also has 160 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 53.3 yards per game on the ground.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive