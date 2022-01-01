Before placing any bets on Cam Newton's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton has passed for 684 yards (114.0 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes (69-for-126), with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has added 225 rushing yards on 46 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 37.5 yards per game.

The Panthers have thrown the ball in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Newton's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Newton averages 192 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Saints, 123.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Newton threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Saints.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

With 19 passing TDs allowed this season, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Newton racked up 61 yards while completing 53.8% of his passes with one interception.

He also ran the ball five times for 42 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry on the ground.

In his last three outings, Newton has thrown for 395 yards (131.7 per game) while completing 40 of 74 passes (54.1%), with one touchdown and three interceptions.

He also has 160 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 53.3 yards per game on the ground.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive