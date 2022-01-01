Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for CeeDee Lamb before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) meet the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb has grabbed 74 passes for a team-high 1,006 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 114 times and averages 67.1 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 19.7% of the 580 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.
  • Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Lamb had 64 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cardinals, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).
  • Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cardinals.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 225.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Lamb caught four passes for 66 yards (16.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
  • Lamb has caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 177 yards, averaging 59.0 yards over his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

114

19.7%

74

1006

6

10

11.5%

Amari Cooper

90

15.5%

60

768

7

14

16.1%

Dalton Schultz

91

15.7%

69

733

6

11

12.6%

Cedrick Wilson

49

8.4%

34

448

3

6

6.9%

Powered By Data Skrive