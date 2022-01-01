There will be player prop bet markets available for CeeDee Lamb before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) meet the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has grabbed 74 passes for a team-high 1,006 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 114 times and averages 67.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.7% of the 580 passes thrown by his team have gone Lamb's way.

Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Lamb had 64 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cardinals, 7.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (71.5).

Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 225.1 yards per game through the air.

The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Lamb caught four passes for 66 yards (16.5 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Lamb has caught 17 passes on 24 targets for 177 yards, averaging 59.0 yards over his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6% Cedrick Wilson 49 8.4% 34 448 3 6 6.9%

