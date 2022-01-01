Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Claypool has 51 catches (on 89 targets) for 806 yards and one touchdown, averaging 53.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 15.5% of the 574 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Claypool has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Browns, 16.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 230.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Browns have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Claypool put together a 41-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
- Claypool has also contributed with 12 receptions for 146 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 48.7 yards per game.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
