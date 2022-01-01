Before placing any bets on Chase Claypool's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North opponents at Heinz Field.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Claypool has 51 catches (on 89 targets) for 806 yards and one touchdown, averaging 53.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 15.5% of the 574 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Claypool has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Browns, 16.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 230.2 yards per game through the air.

The Browns have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Claypool put together a 41-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted six times.

Claypool has also contributed with 12 receptions for 146 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 48.7 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9% Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5%

