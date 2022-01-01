Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Before placing any bets on Chase Claypool's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North opponents at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Claypool has 51 catches (on 89 targets) for 806 yards and one touchdown, averaging 53.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 15.5% of the 574 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Claypool has averaged 69.8 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Browns, 16.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Claypool has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 230.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Browns have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Claypool put together a 41-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted six times.
  • Claypool has also contributed with 12 receptions for 146 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 17 times, producing 48.7 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

Powered By Data Skrive