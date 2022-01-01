Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Giants (4-11) will try to stop their four-game losing run in a Week 17 battle against the Chicago Bears (5-10).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • In 66.7% of New York's games this season (10/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 37.
  • The two teams combine to average 34.2 points per game, 2.8 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.2 points per game, 12.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Bears games this season is 43.4, 6.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 37.
  • The 45.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 8.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Chicago has played 15 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Chicago has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears average 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants allow (24.3).
  • Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.
  • The Bears average 308.0 yards per game, 55.9 fewer yards than the 363.9 the Giants allow per matchup.
  • In games that Chicago amasses more than 363.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Giants' takeaways (20).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Chicago's matchup with the Giants.
  • New York has six wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • This season, the Giants have just two ATS wins in nine games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Giants average 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears allow (24.9).
  • When New York scores more than 24.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Giants collect 303.5 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 326.5 the Bears give up.
  • When New York churns out over 326.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 23 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Bears have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • In seven home games this year, Chicago has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (37).
  • New York is 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, on the road.
  • This season, in eight away games, New York has hit the over five times.
  • This season, Giants away games average 45.4 points, 8.4 more than this contest's over/under (37).

Powered by Data Skrive.