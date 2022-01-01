The New York Giants (4-11) will try to stop their four-game losing run in a Week 17 battle against the Chicago Bears (5-10).

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Chicago has combined with its opponents to put up more than 37 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

In 66.7% of New York's games this season (10/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 37.

The two teams combine to average 34.2 points per game, 2.8 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.2 points per game, 12.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bears games this season is 43.4, 6.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 37.

The 45.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 8.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has played 15 games, with five wins against the spread.

Chicago has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Bears average 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants allow (24.3).

Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.3 points.

The Bears average 308.0 yards per game, 55.9 fewer yards than the 363.9 the Giants allow per matchup.

In games that Chicago amasses more than 363.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year, the Bears have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Giants' takeaways (20).

Giants stats and trends

New York has six wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

This season, the Giants have just two ATS wins in nine games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

New York's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Giants average 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears allow (24.9).

When New York scores more than 24.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants collect 303.5 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 326.5 the Bears give up.

When New York churns out over 326.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 23 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Bears have forced (12).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

In seven home games this year, Chicago has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (37).

New York is 3-5 against the spread, and 1-7 overall, on the road.

This season, in eight away games, New York has hit the over five times.

This season, Giants away games average 45.4 points, 8.4 more than this contest's over/under (37).

