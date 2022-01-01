Publish date:
Chris Conley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Chris Conley Prop Bet Odds
Chris Conley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conley has 21 catches on 35 targets for 325 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per game.
- Conley has been the target of 7.3% (35 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.
- The Texans have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Conley racked up 13 receiving yards in single career matchup, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Conley caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the 49ers.
- Note: Conley's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 231.5 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Conley was targeted three times, picking up 60 yards on three receptions (averaging 20 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Conley's stat line over his last three games includes seven grabs for 92 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 30.7 yards per game, and was targeted nine times.
Conley's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Conley
35
7.3%
21
325
2
1
2.1%
Brandin Cooks
119
24.7%
80
945
5
9
19.1%
Nico Collins
48
10.0%
28
344
1
6
12.8%
David Johnson
38
7.9%
29
217
1
7
14.9%
