Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chris Conley and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. Conley and the Houston Texans (4-11) meet the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Chris Conley Prop Bet Odds

Chris Conley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conley has 21 catches on 35 targets for 325 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per game.

Conley has been the target of 7.3% (35 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.

The Texans have thrown the football in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Conley racked up 13 receiving yards in single career matchup, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Conley caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the 49ers.

Note: Conley's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 231.5 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Conley was targeted three times, picking up 60 yards on three receptions (averaging 20 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Conley's stat line over his last three games includes seven grabs for 92 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 30.7 yards per game, and was targeted nine times.

Conley's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1% Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% David Johnson 38 7.9% 29 217 1 7 14.9%

