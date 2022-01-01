Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Christian Kirk for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk's 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) lead the Cardinals. He has 69 catches on 91 targets with five touchdowns.
  • Kirk has been the target of 91 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 17.7% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.6% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Kirk racked up 86 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 26.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kirk caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 258.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Kirk was targeted nine times, picking up 48 yards on seven receptions.
  • Kirk has reeled in 19 passes (27 targets) for 228 yards (76.0 per game) with one TD during his last three games.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

