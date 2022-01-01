Publish date:
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk's 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) lead the Cardinals. He has 69 catches on 91 targets with five touchdowns.
- Kirk has been the target of 91 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 17.7% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.6% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Kirk racked up 86 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 26.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kirk caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 258.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Cowboys have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Kirk was targeted nine times, picking up 48 yards on seven receptions.
- Kirk has reeled in 19 passes (27 targets) for 228 yards (76.0 per game) with one TD during his last three games.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
12.5%
42
572
8
14
20.3%
