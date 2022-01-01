Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Christian Kirk for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take on the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk's 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) lead the Cardinals. He has 69 catches on 91 targets with five touchdowns.

Kirk has been the target of 91 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 17.7% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 11.6% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Kirk racked up 86 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 26.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kirk caught multiple touchdowns in that outing against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 258.1 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys have conceded 20 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Kirk was targeted nine times, picking up 48 yards on seven receptions.

Kirk has reeled in 19 passes (27 targets) for 228 yards (76.0 per game) with one TD during his last three games.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive