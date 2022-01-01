Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Chuba Hubbard for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South rivals meet in Week 17 when Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard's team-high 509 rushing yards (33.9 per game) have come on 146 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 20 catches for 153 yards (10.2 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 403 times this season, and he's carried 146 of those attempts (36.2%).
  • The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his single career matchup against the Saints, Hubbard finished with 10 rushing yards, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Saints.
  • The Saints allow 95.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Panthers are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Buccaneers, Hubbard carried the ball six times for nine yards.
  • Hubbard has run for 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

146

36.2%

509

4

20

32.8%

3.5

Christian McCaffrey

99

24.6%

442

1

16

26.2%

4.5

Cam Newton

46

11.4%

225

5

8

13.1%

4.9

Sam Darnold

38

9.4%

196

5

8

13.1%

5.2

