Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Chuba Hubbard for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South rivals meet in Week 17 when Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) hit the field against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard's team-high 509 rushing yards (33.9 per game) have come on 146 carries, with four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 20 catches for 153 yards (10.2 per game).

His team has run the ball 403 times this season, and he's carried 146 of those attempts (36.2%).

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his single career matchup against the Saints, Hubbard finished with 10 rushing yards, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Saints.

The Saints allow 95.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

The Panthers are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Buccaneers, Hubbard carried the ball six times for nine yards.

Hubbard has run for 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 146 36.2% 509 4 20 32.8% 3.5 Christian McCaffrey 99 24.6% 442 1 16 26.2% 4.5 Cam Newton 46 11.4% 225 5 8 13.1% 4.9 Sam Darnold 38 9.4% 196 5 8 13.1% 5.2

