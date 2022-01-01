Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cleveland Browns (7-8) have an AFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in nine of 15 games this season.
  • This season, the two teams have combined to average 41 points per game, which is the same threshold as Monday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.6 points fewer than the 46.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 46.1, 5.1 points above Monday's total of 41.
  • The 43.7 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Cleveland is 7-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Browns have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cleveland's games this year have hit the over seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Browns score 20.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Steelers surrender per contest (24.7).
  • When Cleveland scores more than 24.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns rack up 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers allow per matchup (368.4).
  • When Cleveland picks up more than 368.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (17).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Steelers.
  • Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • The Steelers have an against the spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns surrender (21.9).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.9 points.
  • The Steelers collect just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns allow per outing (321.0).
  • In games that Pittsburgh totals over 321.0 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Pittsburgh is 5-2-1 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.
  • The Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • This year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of eight games at home.
  • Steelers home games this season average 42.3 total points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (41).
  • This season in away games, Cleveland is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • Cleveland has hit the over in four of seven away games this year.
  • The average point total in Browns away games this season is 48.4 points, 7.4 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.