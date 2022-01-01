The Cleveland Browns (7-8) have an AFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in eight of 15 games this season.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in nine of 15 games this season.

This season, the two teams have combined to average 41 points per game, which is the same threshold as Monday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 5.6 points fewer than the 46.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Browns games this season is 46.1, 5.1 points above Monday's total of 41.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland is 7-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Browns have been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Browns score 20.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Steelers surrender per contest (24.7).

When Cleveland scores more than 24.7 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns rack up 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers allow per matchup (368.4).

When Cleveland picks up more than 368.4 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (17).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

The Steelers have an against the spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Steelers put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Browns surrender (21.9).

Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.9 points.

The Steelers collect just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns allow per outing (321.0).

In games that Pittsburgh totals over 321.0 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall.

The Steelers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh is 5-2-1 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.

The Steelers are winless ATS (0-4) as 3.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

This year, Pittsburgh has gone over the total in three of eight games at home.

Steelers home games this season average 42.3 total points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (41).

This season in away games, Cleveland is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

Cleveland has hit the over in four of seven away games this year.

The average point total in Browns away games this season is 48.4 points, 7.4 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.