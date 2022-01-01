Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has 119 rushing attempts for a team-leading 517 yards (34.5 per game), with four touchdowns.

He also has 129 receiving yards (8.6 per game) on 19 catches, with two TDs.

His team has run the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 119 of those attempts (31.4%).

The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 92.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bengals have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball nine times while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Edwards-Helaire has run for 96 yards on 28 carries (32.0 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 31.4% 517 4 12 17.9% 4.3 Darrel Williams 123 32.5% 453 4 25 37.3% 3.7 Patrick Mahomes II 55 14.5% 302 2 12 17.9% 5.5 Derrick Gore 41 10.8% 189 2 8 11.9% 4.6

