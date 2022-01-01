Publish date:
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has 119 rushing attempts for a team-leading 517 yards (34.5 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also has 129 receiving yards (8.6 per game) on 19 catches, with two TDs.
- His team has run the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 119 of those attempts (31.4%).
- The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 92.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Bengals have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Edwards-Helaire put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball nine times while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Edwards-Helaire has run for 96 yards on 28 carries (32.0 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
31.4%
517
4
12
17.9%
4.3
Darrel Williams
123
32.5%
453
4
25
37.3%
3.7
Patrick Mahomes II
55
14.5%
302
2
12
17.9%
5.5
Derrick Gore
41
10.8%
189
2
8
11.9%
4.6
