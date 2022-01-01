In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cooper Kupp and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) take on the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,734 receiving yards (115.6 per game) are the best mark amongst the Rams. He's been targeted 177 times, and has 132 catches and 14 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 32.8% (177 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.

Kupp (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Kupp put up 35 receiving yards in one career matchup, 77.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Ravens.

The Ravens are conceding 295.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is 28th in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Vikings, Kupp was targeted 13 times and recorded 10 catches for 109 yards.

Kupp's stat line over his last three games includes 32 grabs for 368 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 122.7 yards per game, and was targeted 41 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5% Odell Beckham Jr. 70 - 37 480 4 10 -

