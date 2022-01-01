Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's 1,734 receiving yards (115.6 per game) are the best mark amongst the Rams. He's been targeted 177 times, and has 132 catches and 14 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 32.8% (177 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
- Kupp (34 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Kupp put up 35 receiving yards in one career matchup, 77.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Ravens.
- The Ravens are conceding 295.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens' defense is 28th in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Vikings, Kupp was targeted 13 times and recorded 10 catches for 109 yards.
- Kupp's stat line over his last three games includes 32 grabs for 368 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 122.7 yards per game, and was targeted 41 times.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
177
32.8%
132
1734
14
34
33.0%
Van Jefferson
81
15.0%
44
708
6
15
14.6%
Robert Woods
69
12.8%
45
556
4
16
15.5%
Odell Beckham Jr.
70
-
37
480
4
10
-
