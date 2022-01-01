Before Cordarrelle Patterson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has rushed for a team-leading 579 yards on 140 attempts (38.6 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

He also has 49 receptions for 523 yards (34.9 per game) and five TDs.

His team has run the ball 359 times this season, and he's taken 140 of those attempts (39.0%).

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the football 41.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Patterson's 34.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bills are 11.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Bills Patterson has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 17th in the NFL, conceding 114.8 yards per game.

This year the Bills are ranked 28th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Patterson rushed seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 90 yards on 34 carries (30.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 140 39.0% 579 6 28 50.0% 4.1 Mike Davis 124 34.5% 431 2 14 25.0% 3.5 Matt Ryan 37 10.3% 73 1 10 17.9% 2.0 Qadree Ollison 17 4.7% 67 0 2 3.6% 3.9

Powered By Data Skrive