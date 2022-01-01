Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before Cordarrelle Patterson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) square off against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has rushed for a team-leading 579 yards on 140 attempts (38.6 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • He also has 49 receptions for 523 yards (34.9 per game) and five TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 359 times this season, and he's taken 140 of those attempts (39.0%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the football 41.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Patterson's 34.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Bills are 11.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games against the Bills Patterson has not run for a touchdown.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are 17th in the NFL, conceding 114.8 yards per game.
  • This year the Bills are ranked 28th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Patterson rushed seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 90 yards on 34 carries (30.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

140

39.0%

579

6

28

50.0%

4.1

Mike Davis

124

34.5%

431

2

14

25.0%

3.5

Matt Ryan

37

10.3%

73

1

10

17.9%

2.0

Qadree Ollison

17

4.7%

67

0

2

3.6%

3.9

Powered By Data Skrive