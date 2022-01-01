Courtland Sutton will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents square off in Week 17 when Sutton's Denver Broncos (7-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton's 703 receiving yards (46.9 per game) lead the Broncos. He has 54 catches on 90 targets with two touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.4% of the 488 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Sutton has averaged 57.2 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 8.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Sutton has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 237.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Sutton was targeted five times and totaled 33 yards on four receptions.

Sutton has added seven receptions for 54 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 18.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5% Jerry Jeudy 51 10.5% 36 437 0 3 5.3%

