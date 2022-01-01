Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Courtland Sutton will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents square off in Week 17 when Sutton's Denver Broncos (7-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton's 703 receiving yards (46.9 per game) lead the Broncos. He has 54 catches on 90 targets with two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.4% of the 488 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
  • Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Sutton has averaged 57.2 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 8.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Sutton has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 237.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Sutton was targeted five times and totaled 33 yards on four receptions.
  • Sutton has added seven receptions for 54 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 18.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

90

18.4%

54

703

2

10

17.5%

Tim Patrick

75

15.4%

47

639

5

10

17.5%

Noah Fant

81

16.6%

61

562

3

10

17.5%

Jerry Jeudy

51

10.5%

36

437

0

3

5.3%

