Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton's 703 receiving yards (46.9 per game) lead the Broncos. He has 54 catches on 90 targets with two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.4% of the 488 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
- Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Chargers.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Sutton has averaged 57.2 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 8.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Sutton has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chargers twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 237.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Sutton was targeted five times and totaled 33 yards on four receptions.
- Sutton has added seven receptions for 54 yards over his last three outings. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 18.0 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
90
18.4%
54
703
2
10
17.5%
Tim Patrick
75
15.4%
47
639
5
10
17.5%
Noah Fant
81
16.6%
61
562
3
10
17.5%
Jerry Jeudy
51
10.5%
36
437
0
3
5.3%
Powered By Data Skrive