Publish date:
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Detroit's top rusher, Swift, has carried the ball 140 times for 555 yards (37.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 56 passes for 429 yards (28.6 per game) with two TDs.
- He has received 140 of his team's 379 carries this season (36.9%).
- The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Seahawks.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 16th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 114.6 yards per game.
- The Lions are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this season).
Recent Performances
- Swift did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
- During his last three games, Swift has racked up 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero attempts.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
140
36.9%
555
4
17
37.8%
4.0
Jamaal Williams
129
34.0%
536
2
19
42.2%
4.2
Craig Reynolds
48
12.7%
224
0
3
6.7%
4.7
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.7%
118
1
1
2.2%
6.6
Powered By Data Skrive