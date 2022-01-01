Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for D'Andre Swift ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Swift and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Detroit's top rusher, Swift, has carried the ball 140 times for 555 yards (37.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 56 passes for 429 yards (28.6 per game) with two TDs.
  • He has received 140 of his team's 379 carries this season (36.9%).
  • The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 16th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 114.6 yards per game.
  • The Lions are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Swift did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • During his last three games, Swift has racked up 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero attempts.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

140

36.9%

555

4

17

37.8%

4.0

Jamaal Williams

129

34.0%

536

2

19

42.2%

4.2

Craig Reynolds

48

12.7%

224

0

3

6.7%

4.7

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.7%

118

1

1

2.2%

6.6

Powered By Data Skrive