There will be player prop bet markets available for D'Andre Swift ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Swift and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Detroit's top rusher, Swift, has carried the ball 140 times for 555 yards (37.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has caught 56 passes for 429 yards (28.6 per game) with two TDs.

He has received 140 of his team's 379 carries this season (36.9%).

The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swift's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 16th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 114.6 yards per game.

The Lions are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this season).

Recent Performances

Swift did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.

During his last three games, Swift has racked up 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero attempts.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 140 36.9% 555 4 17 37.8% 4.0 Jamaal Williams 129 34.0% 536 2 19 42.2% 4.2 Craig Reynolds 48 12.7% 224 0 3 6.7% 4.7 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.7% 118 1 1 2.2% 6.6

Powered By Data Skrive