Publish date:
D'Ernest Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds
D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Johnson has 398 rushing yards (26.5 per game) on 70 carries with two touchdowns.
- He also averages 8.4 receiving yards per game, catching 17 passes for 126 yards.
- He has received 70 of his team's 424 carries this season (16.5%).
- The Browns have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Steelers.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Johnson has averaged 3.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Steelers, 16.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Johnson, in six matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, giving up 142.7 yards per game.
- The Steelers have conceded 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Packers, Johnson picked up 58 yards on four carries (averaging 14.5 yards per attempt).
- Johnson has 78 yards on nine carries (26.0 ypg) over his last three outings.
- He's also caught six passes for 32 yards (10.7 per game).
Johnson's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Ernest Johnson
70
16.5%
398
2
12
15.4%
5.7
Nick Chubb
207
48.8%
1,143
8
35
44.9%
5.5
Kareem Hunt
78
18.4%
386
5
15
19.2%
4.9
Baker Mayfield
35
8.3%
118
1
3
3.8%
3.4
Powered By Data Skrive