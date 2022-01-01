Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
D'Ernest Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before D'Ernest Johnson hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Johnson and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has 398 rushing yards (26.5 per game) on 70 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 8.4 receiving yards per game, catching 17 passes for 126 yards.
  • He has received 70 of his team's 424 carries this season (16.5%).
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Johnson has averaged 3.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Steelers, 16.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Johnson, in six matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, giving up 142.7 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have conceded 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Packers, Johnson picked up 58 yards on four carries (averaging 14.5 yards per attempt).
  • Johnson has 78 yards on nine carries (26.0 ypg) over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught six passes for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Johnson's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

