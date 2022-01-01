Before D'Ernest Johnson hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Johnson and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Odds

D'Ernest Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has 398 rushing yards (26.5 per game) on 70 carries with two touchdowns.

He also averages 8.4 receiving yards per game, catching 17 passes for 126 yards.

He has received 70 of his team's 424 carries this season (16.5%).

The Browns have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Johnson has averaged 3.8 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Steelers, 16.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Johnson, in six matchups against the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Steelers have the NFL's worst defense against the run, giving up 142.7 yards per game.

The Steelers have conceded 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Packers, Johnson picked up 58 yards on four carries (averaging 14.5 yards per attempt).

Johnson has 78 yards on nine carries (26.0 ypg) over his last three outings.

He's also caught six passes for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Johnson's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

Powered By Data Skrive