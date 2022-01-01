There will be player prop bet markets available for D.J. Moore before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 17 when Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's 1,041 receiving yards (69.4 per game) lead the Panthers. He has 83 receptions on 144 targets with four touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 144 of his team's 530 passing attempts this season, or 27.2% of the target share.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 25.5% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while running the ball 43.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Moore has averaged 70.3 receiving yards per game over his seven career matchups against the Saints, 9.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In seven matchups with the Saints, Moore has had a TD catch three times (including multiple scores in two games).

The 252.2 yards per game the Saints are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

With 19 passing TDs conceded this season, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Moore was targeted 12 times and racked up five catches for 55 yards.

Over his last three outings, Moore has totaled 187 yards on 17 catches, averaging 62.3 yards per game on 33 targets.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.3% 18 250 1 2 4.3%

