Publish date:
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds
D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Foreman has rushed for 365 yards on 86 carries (52.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught eight passes for 108 yards (15.4 per game).
- He has received 86 of his team's 479 carries this season (18.0%).
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.3 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Foreman ran for 17 yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Foreman has 44 carries for 172 yards (57.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
- Foreman has caught four passes for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).
Foreman's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Onta Foreman
86
18.0%
365
2
16
21.9%
4.2
Derrick Henry
219
45.7%
937
10
32
43.8%
4.3
Ryan Tannehill
49
10.2%
265
7
13
17.8%
5.4
Dontrell Hilliard
39
8.1%
248
1
2
2.7%
6.4
