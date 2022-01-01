Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for D'Onta Foreman, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Foreman has rushed for 365 yards on 86 carries (52.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught eight passes for 108 yards (15.4 per game).

He has received 86 of his team's 479 carries this season (18.0%).

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.3 yards per game.

The Dolphins have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Foreman ran for 17 yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Foreman has 44 carries for 172 yards (57.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Foreman has caught four passes for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4 Dontrell Hilliard 39 8.1% 248 1 2 2.7% 6.4

