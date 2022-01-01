Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for D'Onta Foreman, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Foreman has rushed for 365 yards on 86 carries (52.1 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 108 yards (15.4 per game).
  • He has received 86 of his team's 479 carries this season (18.0%).
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 102.3 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Foreman ran for 17 yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Foreman has 44 carries for 172 yards (57.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
  • Foreman has caught four passes for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Onta Foreman

86

18.0%

365

2

16

21.9%

4.2

Derrick Henry

219

45.7%

937

10

32

43.8%

4.3

Ryan Tannehill

49

10.2%

265

7

13

17.8%

5.4

Dontrell Hilliard

39

8.1%

248

1

2

2.7%

6.4

