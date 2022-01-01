In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dak Prescott for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) take the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott leads Dallas with 3,928 passing yards (261.9 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage this year (365-of-531) while throwing 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also has 126 rushing yards on 43 carries with one touchdown, averaging 8.4 yards per game.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.

Prescott has thrown 83 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In one matchup against the Cardinals, Prescott threw for 183 passing yards, 97.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are conceding 225.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Football Team, Prescott went 28-for-39 (71.8 percent) for 330 yards, while tossing four touchdowns.

He added four carries for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

In his last three outings, Prescott has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 78 of 115 passes (67.8%), with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 13 carries.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6%

