Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott leads Dallas with 3,928 passing yards (261.9 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage this year (365-of-531) while throwing 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He also has 126 rushing yards on 43 carries with one touchdown, averaging 8.4 yards per game.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
- Prescott has thrown 83 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In one matchup against the Cardinals, Prescott threw for 183 passing yards, 97.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals are conceding 225.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Football Team, Prescott went 28-for-39 (71.8 percent) for 330 yards, while tossing four touchdowns.
- He added four carries for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
- In his last three outings, Prescott has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 78 of 115 passes (67.8%), with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 13 carries.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
114
19.7%
74
1006
6
10
11.5%
Amari Cooper
90
15.5%
60
768
7
14
16.1%
Dalton Schultz
91
15.7%
69
733
6
11
12.6%
