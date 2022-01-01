Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dak Prescott for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) take the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott leads Dallas with 3,928 passing yards (261.9 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage this year (365-of-531) while throwing 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He also has 126 rushing yards on 43 carries with one touchdown, averaging 8.4 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
  • Prescott has thrown 83 passes in the red zone this season, 54.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In one matchup against the Cardinals, Prescott threw for 183 passing yards, 97.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Cardinals.
  • The Cardinals are conceding 225.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Football Team, Prescott went 28-for-39 (71.8 percent) for 330 yards, while tossing four touchdowns.
  • He added four carries for 21 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
  • In his last three outings, Prescott has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 78 of 115 passes (67.8%), with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 13 carries.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

114

19.7%

74

1006

6

10

11.5%

Amari Cooper

90

15.5%

60

768

7

14

16.1%

Dalton Schultz

91

15.7%

69

733

6

11

12.6%

