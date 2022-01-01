The Arizona Cardinals (10-5) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 17 battle against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in four of 15 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 40.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.6 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.5, 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's total of 51.5.

The 51.5 total in this game is 3.1 points higher than the 48.4 average total in Cardinals games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 12-3-0 this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys average 30.5 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cardinals allow per contest (20.4).

When Dallas records more than 20.4 points, it is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Cowboys rack up 85.2 more yards per game (409.5) than the Cardinals give up per contest (324.3).

When Dallas totals more than 324.3 yards, the team is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Cowboys have 19 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 24 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Cardinals.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 15 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Cardinals average 26.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the Cowboys surrender (20.5).

Arizona is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Cardinals collect 26.3 more yards per game (376.5) than the Cowboys allow per outing (350.2).

Arizona is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team amasses more than 350.2 yards.

The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Dallas is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This season, as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS.

In five of seven home games this year, Dallas has hit the over.

This season, Cowboys home games average 51.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Arizona is 7-1 overall, and 7-1 against the spread, in away games.

The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

Arizona has hit the over in four of eight road games this season.

This season, Cardinals away games average 48.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.