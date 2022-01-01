Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-5) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 17 battle against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in seven of 15 games this season.
  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in four of 15 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 56.8 points per game, 5.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 40.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.6 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.5, 1.0 point fewer than Sunday's total of 51.5.
  • The 51.5 total in this game is 3.1 points higher than the 48.4 average total in Cardinals games this season.
  • Against the spread, Dallas is 12-3-0 this year.
  • The Cowboys have been favored by 6.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys average 30.5 points per game, 10.1 more than the Cardinals allow per contest (20.4).
  • When Dallas records more than 20.4 points, it is 10-1 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys rack up 85.2 more yards per game (409.5) than the Cardinals give up per contest (324.3).
  • When Dallas totals more than 324.3 yards, the team is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have 19 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 24 takeaways.
  • In Arizona's 15 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • Arizona's games this season have hit the over seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Cardinals average 26.3 points per game, 5.8 more than the Cowboys surrender (20.5).
  • Arizona is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
  • The Cardinals collect 26.3 more yards per game (376.5) than the Cowboys allow per outing (350.2).
  • Arizona is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team amasses more than 350.2 yards.
  • The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 33 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Dallas is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This season, as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Cowboys are 3-2 ATS.
  • In five of seven home games this year, Dallas has hit the over.
  • This season, Cowboys home games average 51.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).
  • Arizona is 7-1 overall, and 7-1 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 6.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Arizona has hit the over in four of eight road games this season.
  • This season, Cardinals away games average 48.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

