Before Dallas Goedert hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Goedert has caught 50 passes on 69 targets for 759 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 50.6 yards per game.

Goedert has been the target of 69 of his team's 434 passing attempts this season, or 15.9% of the target share.

Goedert (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

Goedert's 47.7 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Football Team are 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Goedert, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 280.2 passing yards the Football Team give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 33 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Goedert put together a 28-yard performance against the Giants last week on two catches while being targeted four times.

Over his last three games, Goedert's 19 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 268 yards (89.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3% Jalen Reagor 53 12.2% 31 280 2 5 8.8%

