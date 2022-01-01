Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

Before Dallas Goedert hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Goedert has caught 50 passes on 69 targets for 759 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 50.6 yards per game.
  • Goedert has been the target of 69 of his team's 434 passing attempts this season, or 15.9% of the target share.
  • Goedert (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Goedert's 47.7 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Football Team are 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Goedert, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 280.2 passing yards the Football Team give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 33 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Goedert put together a 28-yard performance against the Giants last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
  • Over his last three games, Goedert's 19 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 268 yards (89.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

Jalen Reagor

53

12.2%

31

280

2

5

8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive