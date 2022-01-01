Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Goedert has caught 50 passes on 69 targets for 759 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 50.6 yards per game.
- Goedert has been the target of 69 of his team's 434 passing attempts this season, or 15.9% of the target share.
- Goedert (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Goedert's 47.7 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the Football Team are 7.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Goedert, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 280.2 passing yards the Football Team give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 33 passing TDs conceded this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Goedert put together a 28-yard performance against the Giants last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
- Over his last three games, Goedert's 19 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 268 yards (89.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
69
15.9%
50
759
4
6
10.5%
Devonta Smith
94
21.7%
58
821
5
7
12.3%
Quez Watkins
51
11.8%
36
548
0
7
12.3%
Jalen Reagor
53
12.2%
31
280
2
5
8.8%
