January 1, 2022
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has had 226 attempts for a team-leading 1,067 rushing yards (71.1 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He also averages 14.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 30 passes for 221 yards.
  • He has received 226 of his team's 416 carries this season (54.3%).
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Cook's 74.3 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Packers are 12.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook had a rushing touchdown in four games against the Packers, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Packers allow 115.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
  • Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
  • During his last three games, Cook has rushed for 294 yards (98.0 per game) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

226

54.3%

1,067

6

45

54.2%

4.7

Alexander Mattison

129

31.0%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.7%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.7%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

