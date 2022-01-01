In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dalvin Cook for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has had 226 attempts for a team-leading 1,067 rushing yards (71.1 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He also averages 14.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 30 passes for 221 yards.

He has received 226 of his team's 416 carries this season (54.3%).

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Cook's 74.3 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Packers are 12.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook had a rushing touchdown in four games against the Packers, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The Packers allow 115.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.

During his last three games, Cook has rushed for 294 yards (98.0 per game) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 226 54.3% 1,067 6 45 54.2% 4.7 Alexander Mattison 129 31.0% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.7% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.7% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

