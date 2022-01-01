There will be player prop bet markets available for Damien Harris ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris' New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) square off in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has carried the ball 182 times for a team-high 857 yards (57.1 per game), with 12 touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 13 catches for 84 yards (5.6 per game).

He has handled 182, or 42.7%, of his team's 426 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Harris will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 123.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Jaguars are ranked 28th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bills, Harris rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Harris has rushed for 214 yards on 28 carries (71.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 182 42.7% 857 12 36 45.6% 4.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 110 25.8% 465 3 19 24.1% 4.2 Brandon Bolden 36 8.5% 176 0 7 8.9% 4.9 Mac Jones 39 9.2% 113 0 7 8.9% 2.9

