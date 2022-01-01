Publish date:
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has carried the ball 182 times for a team-high 857 yards (57.1 per game), with 12 touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 13 catches for 84 yards (5.6 per game).
- He has handled 182, or 42.7%, of his team's 426 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 52.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Harris will go up against a Jaguars squad that allows 123.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Jaguars are ranked 28th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bills, Harris rushed for 103 yards on 18 carries (averaging 5.7 yards per carry) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Over his last three outings, Harris has rushed for 214 yards on 28 carries (71.3 ypg), with four touchdowns.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
182
42.7%
857
12
36
45.6%
4.7
Rhamondre Stevenson
110
25.8%
465
3
19
24.1%
4.2
Brandon Bolden
36
8.5%
176
0
7
8.9%
4.9
Mac Jones
39
9.2%
113
0
7
8.9%
2.9
