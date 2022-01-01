Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

Before Darnell Mooney hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 17 matchup sees Mooney's Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-11) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney's 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) lead the Bears. He has 62 catches on 111 targets with three touchdowns.
  • Mooney has been the target of 24.2% (111 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Mooney's 36 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Giants are 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.
  • The 250.1 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Mooney reeled in five passes for 57 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Mooney has reeled in 11 passes (on 21 targets) for 139 yards (46.3 per game) over his last three games.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

111

24.2%

62

860

3

8

15.4%

Cole Kmet

83

18.1%

53

539

0

10

19.2%

Allen Robinson II

56

12.2%

32

353

1

4

7.7%

Marquise Goodwin

35

7.6%

18

300

1

1

1.9%

