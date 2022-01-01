Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney's 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) lead the Bears. He has 62 catches on 111 targets with three touchdowns.
- Mooney has been the target of 24.2% (111 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Giants.
Matchup vs. New York
- Mooney's 36 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Giants are 17.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Mooney caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.
- The 250.1 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants have surrendered 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Mooney reeled in five passes for 57 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Mooney has reeled in 11 passes (on 21 targets) for 139 yards (46.3 per game) over his last three games.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
111
24.2%
62
860
3
8
15.4%
Cole Kmet
83
18.1%
53
539
0
10
19.2%
Allen Robinson II
56
12.2%
32
353
1
4
7.7%
Marquise Goodwin
35
7.6%
18
300
1
1
1.9%
Powered By Data Skrive