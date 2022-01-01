Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darrel Williams, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) square off against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 453 rushing yards on 123 attempts (30.2 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.

He's also caught 41 passes for 403 yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 123 of his team's 379 carries this season (32.5%).

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Williams' zero rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Bengals are 43.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 92.1 yards per game.

The Chiefs are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Steelers, Williams racked up 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).

Williams tacked on three catches for 30 yards.

Williams has 18 carries for 75 yards (25.0 yards per game) in his last three games.

And he has caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) with one TD.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 123 32.5% 453 4 25 37.3% 3.7 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 31.4% 517 4 12 17.9% 4.3 Patrick Mahomes II 55 14.5% 302 2 12 17.9% 5.5 Derrick Gore 41 10.8% 189 2 8 11.9% 4.6

Powered By Data Skrive