Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 453 rushing yards on 123 attempts (30.2 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 41 passes for 403 yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 123 of his team's 379 carries this season (32.5%).
- The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Williams' zero rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Bengals are 43.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 92.1 yards per game.
- The Chiefs are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Steelers, Williams racked up 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).
- Williams tacked on three catches for 30 yards.
- Williams has 18 carries for 75 yards (25.0 yards per game) in his last three games.
- And he has caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) with one TD.
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
123
32.5%
453
4
25
37.3%
3.7
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
31.4%
517
4
12
17.9%
4.3
Patrick Mahomes II
55
14.5%
302
2
12
17.9%
5.5
Derrick Gore
41
10.8%
189
2
8
11.9%
4.6
