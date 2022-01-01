Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darrel Williams, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) square off against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 453 rushing yards on 123 attempts (30.2 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 41 passes for 403 yards (26.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 123 of his team's 379 carries this season (32.5%).
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the ball 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Williams' zero rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Bengals are 43.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 92.1 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Steelers, Williams racked up 55 yards on 11 carries (averaging five yards per carry).
  • Williams tacked on three catches for 30 yards.
  • Williams has 18 carries for 75 yards (25.0 yards per game) in his last three games.
  • And he has caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) with one TD.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

123

32.5%

453

4

25

37.3%

3.7

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

31.4%

517

4

12

17.9%

4.3

Patrick Mahomes II

55

14.5%

302

2

12

17.9%

5.5

Derrick Gore

41

10.8%

189

2

8

11.9%

4.6

