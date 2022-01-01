Darrell Henderson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has put up 688 rushing yards on 149 carries (45.9 yards per game) with five touchdowns this season.

He also has 176 receiving yards (11.7 per game) on 29 catches, with three TDs.

He has received 149 of his team's 373 carries this season (39.9%).

The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Henderson's zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 39.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.

In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the league, conceding 85.6 yards per game.

The Ravens have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Henderson ran for 17 yards on one carry (averaging 17 yards per attempt).

Henderson has 40 yards on seven carries (13.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 149 39.9% 688 5 24 34.3% 4.6 Sony Michel 168 45.0% 728 3 35 50.0% 4.3 Robert Woods 8 2.1% 46 1 2 2.9% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 31 8.3% 44 0 7 10.0% 1.4

