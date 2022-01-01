Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

Darrell Henderson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has put up 688 rushing yards on 149 carries (45.9 yards per game) with five touchdowns this season.
  • He also has 176 receiving yards (11.7 per game) on 29 catches, with three TDs.
  • He has received 149 of his team's 373 carries this season (39.9%).
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Henderson's zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 39.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the league, conceding 85.6 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Henderson ran for 17 yards on one carry (averaging 17 yards per attempt).
  • Henderson has 40 yards on seven carries (13.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

149

39.9%

688

5

24

34.3%

4.6

Sony Michel

168

45.0%

728

3

35

50.0%

4.3

Robert Woods

8

2.1%

46

1

2

2.9%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

31

8.3%

44

0

7

10.0%

1.4

Powered By Data Skrive