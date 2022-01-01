Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has put up 688 rushing yards on 149 carries (45.9 yards per game) with five touchdowns this season.
- He also has 176 receiving yards (11.7 per game) on 29 catches, with three TDs.
- He has received 149 of his team's 373 carries this season (39.9%).
- The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Henderson's zero rushing yards in his single career matchup are 39.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the league, conceding 85.6 yards per game.
- The Ravens have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Henderson ran for 17 yards on one carry (averaging 17 yards per attempt).
- Henderson has 40 yards on seven carries (13.3 ypg) over his last three outings.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
149
39.9%
688
5
24
34.3%
4.6
Sony Michel
168
45.0%
728
3
35
50.0%
4.3
Robert Woods
8
2.1%
46
1
2
2.9%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
31
8.3%
44
0
7
10.0%
1.4
