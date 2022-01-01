Davante Adams will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Adams' Green Bay Packers (12-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup between NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has 106 catches (148 targets) and a team-high 1,362 receiving yards (90.8 ypg) plus 10 touchdowns.

So far this season, 28.7% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.

Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Adams' 73 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Vikings are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings seven times, and had multiple TDs in three of those games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 269.7 yards per game through the air.

The Vikings have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Adams was targeted 13 times and recorded 10 catches for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Adams has totaled 279 yards on 26 catches with five touchdowns, averaging 93.0 yards per game on 33 targets.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 148 28.7% 106 1362 10 23 23.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 51 9.9% 25 427 3 7 7.1% Randall Cobb 39 7.6% 28 375 5 12 12.2% Allen Lazard 48 9.3% 29 366 5 12 12.2%

