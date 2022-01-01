Publish date:
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams has 106 catches (148 targets) and a team-high 1,362 receiving yards (90.8 ypg) plus 10 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 28.7% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.
- Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Adams' 73 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Vikings are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Adams has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings seven times, and had multiple TDs in three of those games.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 269.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Vikings have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Adams was targeted 13 times and recorded 10 catches for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Over his last three outings, Adams has totaled 279 yards on 26 catches with five touchdowns, averaging 93.0 yards per game on 33 targets.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
148
28.7%
106
1362
10
23
23.5%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
51
9.9%
25
427
3
7
7.1%
Randall Cobb
39
7.6%
28
375
5
12
12.2%
Allen Lazard
48
9.3%
29
366
5
12
12.2%
