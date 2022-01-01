Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

Davante Adams will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Adams' Green Bay Packers (12-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup between NFC North rivals at Lambeau Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams has 106 catches (148 targets) and a team-high 1,362 receiving yards (90.8 ypg) plus 10 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 28.7% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Adams' way.
  • Adams has seen the ball thrown his way 23 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Adams' 73 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Vikings are 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Adams has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings seven times, and had multiple TDs in three of those games.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 269.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Vikings have allowed 26 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Adams was targeted 13 times and recorded 10 catches for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three outings, Adams has totaled 279 yards on 26 catches with five touchdowns, averaging 93.0 yards per game on 33 targets.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

148

28.7%

106

1362

10

23

23.5%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

51

9.9%

25

427

3

7

7.1%

Randall Cobb

39

7.6%

28

375

5

12

12.2%

Allen Lazard

48

9.3%

29

366

5

12

12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive