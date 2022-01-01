Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for David Montgomery ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Montgomery's Chicago Bears (5-10) and the New York Giants (4-11) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has 183 carries for a team-best 713 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 423 times this season, and he's handled 183 of those attempts (43.3%).
  • The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.0% of the time while running the football 48.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Montgomery has averaged 52 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 20.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Montgomery, in two matchups against the Giants, has not run for a TD.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 125.3 yards per game.
  • The Bears are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Montgomery ran for 45 yards on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He also caught seven passes for 61 yards.
  • During his last three games, Montgomery has 147 rushing yards (49.0 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 41.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 123 yards.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

183

43.3%

713

5

33

46.5%

3.9

Justin Fields

72

17.0%

420

2

9

12.7%

5.8

Khalil Herbert

97

22.9%

413

2

8

11.3%

4.3

Damien Williams

40

9.5%

164

2

8

11.3%

4.1

