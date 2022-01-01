Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for David Montgomery ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Montgomery's Chicago Bears (5-10) and the New York Giants (4-11) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has 183 carries for a team-best 713 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 38 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 423 times this season, and he's handled 183 of those attempts (43.3%).

The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.0% of the time while running the football 48.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Montgomery has averaged 52 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 20.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Montgomery, in two matchups against the Giants, has not run for a TD.

The Giants have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 125.3 yards per game.

The Bears are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Montgomery ran for 45 yards on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He also caught seven passes for 61 yards.

During his last three games, Montgomery has 147 rushing yards (49.0 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.

He's also averaged 41.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 123 yards.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 183 43.3% 713 5 33 46.5% 3.9 Justin Fields 72 17.0% 420 2 9 12.7% 5.8 Khalil Herbert 97 22.9% 413 2 8 11.3% 4.3 Damien Williams 40 9.5% 164 2 8 11.3% 4.1

