David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has 183 carries for a team-best 713 rushing yards (47.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 38 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 423 times this season, and he's handled 183 of those attempts (43.3%).
- The Bears, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.0% of the time while running the football 48.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- Montgomery has averaged 52 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Giants, 20.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Montgomery, in two matchups against the Giants, has not run for a TD.
- The Giants have the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 125.3 yards per game.
- The Bears are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Montgomery ran for 45 yards on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He also caught seven passes for 61 yards.
- During his last three games, Montgomery has 147 rushing yards (49.0 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also averaged 41.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 123 yards.
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
183
43.3%
713
5
33
46.5%
3.9
Justin Fields
72
17.0%
420
2
9
12.7%
5.8
Khalil Herbert
97
22.9%
413
2
8
11.3%
4.3
Damien Williams
40
9.5%
164
2
8
11.3%
4.1
