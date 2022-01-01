Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

Davis Mills will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mills' Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) hit the field in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Mills has collected 2,200 passing yards (146.7 yards per game) while going 219-for-329 (66.6% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 28 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 1.9 yards per game.
  • The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mills has attempted 24 of his 329 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 231.5 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The 49ers have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Mills had 254 yards while completing 77.8% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Mills has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 ypg), completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

119

24.7%

80

945

5

9

19.1%

Nico Collins

48

10.0%

28

344

1

6

12.8%

Chris Conley

35

7.3%

21

325

2

1

2.1%

