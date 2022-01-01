Publish date:
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Mills has collected 2,200 passing yards (146.7 yards per game) while going 219-for-329 (66.6% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also has 28 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 1.9 yards per game.
- The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
- Mills has attempted 24 of his 329 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 231.5 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The 49ers have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Mills had 254 yards while completing 77.8% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Mills has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 ypg), completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
119
24.7%
80
945
5
9
19.1%
Nico Collins
48
10.0%
28
344
1
6
12.8%
Chris Conley
35
7.3%
21
325
2
1
2.1%
Powered By Data Skrive