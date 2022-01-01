Davis Mills will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Mills' Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) hit the field in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Mills has collected 2,200 passing yards (146.7 yards per game) while going 219-for-329 (66.6% completion percentage) and throwing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 28 rushing yards on 13 carries, averaging 1.9 yards per game.

The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Mills has attempted 24 of his 329 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 231.5 passing yards the 49ers give up per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Mills had 254 yards while completing 77.8% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.

Mills has thrown for 794 yards (264.7 ypg), completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1%

