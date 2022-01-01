Dawson Knox will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Knox and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's 46 receptions have gotten him 538 yards (35.9 per game) and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times.

Knox has been the target of 64 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 11.0% of the target share.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

This week Knox will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).

The Falcons have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Knox was targeted three times, picking up 11 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Knox racked up 13 catches on 17 targets and averaged 36.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9% Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3%

