January 1, 2022
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Dawson Knox will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Knox and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox's 46 receptions have gotten him 538 yards (35.9 per game) and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 64 times.
  • Knox has been the target of 64 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 11.0% of the target share.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Knox has been on the receiving end of 15.9% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • This week Knox will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Falcons have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Knox was targeted three times, picking up 11 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Knox racked up 13 catches on 17 targets and averaged 36.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

