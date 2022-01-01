Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for DeAndre Carter ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-9) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter has reeled in 24 passes (on 43 targets) for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 8.7% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Carter's way.
  • Carter has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In his two matchups against the Eagles, Carter's 36.5 receiving yards average is 12.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).
  • Carter has not caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles.
  • The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Carter reeled in one pass for five yards while being targeted two times.
  • Carter has five receptions (on 11 targets) for 29 yards during his last three games, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Carter's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Carter

43

8.7%

24

296

3

2

4.0%

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

