There will be player prop bet markets available for DeAndre Carter ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-9) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has reeled in 24 passes (on 43 targets) for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 8.7% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Carter's way.

Carter has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In his two matchups against the Eagles, Carter's 36.5 receiving yards average is 12.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).

Carter has not caught a touchdown pass against the Eagles.

The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Carter reeled in one pass for five yards while being targeted two times.

Carter has five receptions (on 11 targets) for 29 yards during his last three games, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

