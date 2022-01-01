Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel has racked up 70 catches for 1,247 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 109 times, and averages 83.1 receiving yards per game.
- Samuel has been the target of 23.8% (109 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
- Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the ball 48.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston
- The Texans have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Samuel was targeted 11 times, totaling 159 yards on nine receptions (averaging 17.7 yards per grab).
- Over his last three outings, Samuel has 241 receiving yards on 14 receptions (17 targets), averaging 80.3 yards per game.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
36
7.9%
28
287
1
5
8.9%
