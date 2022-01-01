Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Deebo Samuel ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel has racked up 70 catches for 1,247 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 109 times, and averages 83.1 receiving yards per game.

Samuel has been the target of 23.8% (109 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the ball 48.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Samuel was targeted 11 times, totaling 159 yards on nine receptions (averaging 17.7 yards per grab).

Over his last three outings, Samuel has 241 receiving yards on 14 receptions (17 targets), averaging 80.3 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

