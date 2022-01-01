Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Deebo Samuel ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) square off in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel has racked up 70 catches for 1,247 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 109 times, and averages 83.1 receiving yards per game.
  • Samuel has been the target of 23.8% (109 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the ball 48.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • The Texans have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Samuel was targeted 11 times, totaling 159 yards on nine receptions (averaging 17.7 yards per grab).
  • Over his last three outings, Samuel has 241 receiving yards on 14 receptions (17 targets), averaging 80.3 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

