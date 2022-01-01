Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Derek Carr will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Carr has recorded 4,363 passing yards (290.9 yards per game) while going 384-for-559 (68.7% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 109 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 39 carries.
  • The Raiders have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr has thrown 66 passes in the red zone this season, 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Carr averages 245.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Colts, 24.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carr recorded multiple touchdown passes in all of those outings against the Colts.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 29 passing TDs conceded this year, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Carr completed 80.0% of his passes for 201 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Carr has thrown for 700 yards (233.3 ypg) on 78-of-108 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

