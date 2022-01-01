Derek Carr will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Carr has recorded 4,363 passing yards (290.9 yards per game) while going 384-for-559 (68.7% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 109 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 39 carries.

The Raiders have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr has thrown 66 passes in the red zone this season, 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Carr averages 245.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Colts, 24.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr recorded multiple touchdown passes in all of those outings against the Colts.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.3 yards per game through the air.

With 29 passing TDs conceded this year, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Carr completed 80.0% of his passes for 201 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

Carr has thrown for 700 yards (233.3 ypg) on 78-of-108 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6%

