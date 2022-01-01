Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Carr has recorded 4,363 passing yards (290.9 yards per game) while going 384-for-559 (68.7% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 109 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 39 carries.
- The Raiders have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Carr has thrown 66 passes in the red zone this season, 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Carr averages 245.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Colts, 24.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carr recorded multiple touchdown passes in all of those outings against the Colts.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 29 passing TDs conceded this year, the Colts defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Carr completed 80.0% of his passes for 201 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- Carr has thrown for 700 yards (233.3 ypg) on 78-of-108 passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
