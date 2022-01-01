DeSean Jackson has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Jackson and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Odds

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has 19 receptions (on 31 targets) for 449 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 29.9 yards per game.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Jackson totaled zero receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Colts, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jackson did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.

Note: Jackson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

This week Jackson will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (248.3 yards allowed per game).

The Colts have given up 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Jackson reeled in four passes for 44 yards while being targeted five times.

Jackson has also chipped in with 74 yards on six grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 10 times and put up 24.7 receiving yards per game.

Jackson's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 - Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6%

