Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devin Singletary and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Singletary and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 672 yards (44.8 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 38 receptions for 204 yards (13.6 per game).
  • He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Singletary's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons give up 120.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Falcons are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Patriots, Singletary ran the ball 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Singletary added five catches for 39 yards.
  • In his last three games, Singletary has racked up 177 rushing yards (59.0 per game) on 38 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He has added 12 catches for 86 yards (28.7 per game).

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

146

38.0%

672

4

24

29.6%

4.6

Josh Allen

102

26.6%

619

4

23

28.4%

6.1

Zack Moss

86

22.4%

298

4

25

30.9%

3.5

Matt Breida

26

6.8%

125

1

3

3.7%

4.8

Powered By Data Skrive