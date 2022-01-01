Publish date:
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 672 yards (44.8 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also has 38 receptions for 204 yards (13.6 per game).
- He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons give up 120.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Falcons are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Patriots, Singletary ran the ball 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Singletary added five catches for 39 yards.
- In his last three games, Singletary has racked up 177 rushing yards (59.0 per game) on 38 carries with two touchdowns.
- He has added 12 catches for 86 yards (28.7 per game).
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
146
38.0%
672
4
24
29.6%
4.6
Josh Allen
102
26.6%
619
4
23
28.4%
6.1
Zack Moss
86
22.4%
298
4
25
30.9%
3.5
Matt Breida
26
6.8%
125
1
3
3.7%
4.8
