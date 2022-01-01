Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Devonta Freeman will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freeman has rushed for 479 yards (31.9 per game) on 114 carries with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 183 receiving yards (12.2 per game) on 31 catches, with one TD.
  • He has received 114 of his team's 449 carries this season (25.4%).
  • The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Freeman has averaged 31 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of four games versus the Rams Freeman has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • Freeman will go up against a Rams squad that allows 96.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Rams have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Freeman ran for 17 yards on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Freeman has 103 rushing yards (34.3 per game) on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

114

25.4%

479

5

13

22.8%

4.2

Lamar Jackson

133

29.6%

767

2

16

28.1%

5.8

Latavius Murray

92

20.5%

320

5

15

26.3%

3.5

Ty'Son Williams

34

7.6%

181

1

4

7.0%

5.3

