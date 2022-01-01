Devonta Freeman will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has rushed for 479 yards (31.9 per game) on 114 carries with five touchdowns.

He also has 183 receiving yards (12.2 per game) on 31 catches, with one TD.

He has received 114 of his team's 449 carries this season (25.4%).

The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Rams, Freeman has averaged 31 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of four games versus the Rams Freeman has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

Freeman will go up against a Rams squad that allows 96.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Rams have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Freeman ran for 17 yards on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

In his last three games, Freeman has 103 rushing yards (34.3 per game) on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 114 25.4% 479 5 13 22.8% 4.2 Lamar Jackson 133 29.6% 767 2 16 28.1% 5.8 Latavius Murray 92 20.5% 320 5 15 26.3% 3.5 Ty'Son Williams 34 7.6% 181 1 4 7.0% 5.3

