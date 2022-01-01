Publish date:
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freeman has rushed for 479 yards (31.9 per game) on 114 carries with five touchdowns.
- He also has 183 receiving yards (12.2 per game) on 31 catches, with one TD.
- He has received 114 of his team's 449 carries this season (25.4%).
- The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Freeman has averaged 31 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of four games versus the Rams Freeman has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- Freeman will go up against a Rams squad that allows 96.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Rams have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Freeman ran for 17 yards on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- In his last three games, Freeman has 103 rushing yards (34.3 per game) on 25 carries with one touchdown.
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
114
25.4%
479
5
13
22.8%
4.2
Lamar Jackson
133
29.6%
767
2
16
28.1%
5.8
Latavius Murray
92
20.5%
320
5
15
26.3%
3.5
Ty'Son Williams
34
7.6%
181
1
4
7.0%
5.3
