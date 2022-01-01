Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith has hauled in 58 passes for a team-best 821 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 94 times and averages 54.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 21.7% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
- Smith has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with Washington.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Against the Football Team, Smith put up 40 receiving yards in single career matchup, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Football Team.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team have conceded 33 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Smith was targeted seven times, totaling 80 yards on five receptions (averaging 16 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Smith's 10 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 135 yards (45.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
94
21.7%
58
821
5
7
12.3%
Dallas Goedert
69
15.9%
50
759
4
6
10.5%
Quez Watkins
51
11.8%
36
548
0
7
12.3%
Jalen Reagor
53
12.2%
31
280
2
5
8.8%
Powered By Data Skrive