January 1, 2022
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Devonta Smith, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East rivals square off in Week 17 when Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) meet the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith has hauled in 58 passes for a team-best 821 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 94 times and averages 54.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 21.7% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
  • Smith has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Smith put up 40 receiving yards in single career matchup, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Football Team.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 280.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have conceded 33 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Smith was targeted seven times, totaling 80 yards on five receptions (averaging 16 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Smith's 10 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 135 yards (45.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

Jalen Reagor

53

12.2%

31

280

2

5

8.8%

