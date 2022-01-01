Publish date:
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- New York's top rusher, Booker, has rushed 119 times for 533 yards (35.5 per game), with two touchdowns.
- And he has added 36 catches for 256 yards (17.1 per game) and one receiving TD.
- His team has run the ball 354 times this season, and he's carried 119 of those attempts (33.6%).
- The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Booker's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bears are 32.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Booker did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bears.
- The Bears have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 124.1 yards per game.
- The Giants are up against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).
Recent Performances
- Booker put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball six times (averaging 4.5 yards per carry).
- Booker also tacked on 19 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Booker has piled up 22 carries for 157 yards (52.3 per game).
- He also has 10 receptions for 55 yards (18.3 per game).
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
119
33.6%
533
2
15
33.3%
4.5
Saquon Barkley
130
36.7%
461
2
11
24.4%
3.5
Daniel Jones
62
17.5%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.8%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
