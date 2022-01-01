Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devontae Booker and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Booker's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) take the field in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • New York's top rusher, Booker, has rushed 119 times for 533 yards (35.5 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • And he has added 36 catches for 256 yards (17.1 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • His team has run the ball 354 times this season, and he's carried 119 of those attempts (33.6%).
  • The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Booker's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bears are 32.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Booker did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bears.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 124.1 yards per game.
  • The Giants are up against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Booker put together a 27-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball six times (averaging 4.5 yards per carry).
  • Booker also tacked on 19 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Booker has piled up 22 carries for 157 yards (52.3 per game).
  • He also has 10 receptions for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

119

33.6%

533

2

15

33.3%

4.5

Saquon Barkley

130

36.7%

461

2

11

24.4%

3.5

Daniel Jones

62

17.5%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.8%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

