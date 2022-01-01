Sportsbooks have posted player props for Diontae Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North opponents at Heinz Field.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's 1,079 receiving yards (71.9 per game) lead the Steelers. He has 92 catches on 144 targets with seven touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (144 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his six matchups against the Browns, Johnson's 57 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (72.5).

Johnson has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns.

This week Johnson will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).

With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Johnson put together a 51-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on six catches while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.

Johnson's 24 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 165 yards (55.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9% Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5%

