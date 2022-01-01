Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's 1,079 receiving yards (71.9 per game) lead the Steelers. He has 92 catches on 144 targets with seven touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (144 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his six matchups against the Browns, Johnson's 57 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (72.5).
- Johnson has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns.
- This week Johnson will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Johnson put together a 51-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on six catches while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.
- Johnson's 24 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 165 yards (55.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
Powered By Data Skrive