January 1, 2022
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Diontae Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North opponents at Heinz Field.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson's 1,079 receiving yards (71.9 per game) lead the Steelers. He has 92 catches on 144 targets with seven touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 25.1% (144 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
  • Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his six matchups against the Browns, Johnson's 57 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (72.5).
  • Johnson has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns.
  • This week Johnson will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (230.2 yards allowed per game).
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Johnson put together a 51-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on six catches while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Johnson's 24 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 165 yards (55.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

